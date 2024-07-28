Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 176,500 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.49% of Entravision Communications worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

