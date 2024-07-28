Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.30% of PROG worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in PROG by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PROG by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PROG by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PROG by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,698 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PROG stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,766. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

PROG Dividend Announcement

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

