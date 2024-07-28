Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 237,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

