Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 133,385 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 451,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $21.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cutera

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cutera news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $64,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

(Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.