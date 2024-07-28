Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.17% of Limoneira worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.22 million, a P/E ratio of -170.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $23.19.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Limoneira had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -230.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

