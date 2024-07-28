Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.31% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of BHR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 414,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.00. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.