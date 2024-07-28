Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.19. 9,816,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,756,763. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.