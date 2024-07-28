Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.83 and a 12-month high of $154.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

