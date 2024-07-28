Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.24% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 324.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 291,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $193.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

