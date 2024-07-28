Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Expro Group worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 833,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 258,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

In other news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,891,007 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expro Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Expro Group stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -126.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expro Group

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.