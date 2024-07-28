Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.2 %

MCD traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $252.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.57.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

