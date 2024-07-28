Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $43.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,914,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

