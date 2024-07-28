Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,133 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,363,000. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,156 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $14,866,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $14,639,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

