Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,302. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 18,200 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

