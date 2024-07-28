Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,550 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 4.50% of Core Molding Technologies worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $176,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,102.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 18,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,019. The stock has a market cap of $168.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

