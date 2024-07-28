Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 366 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

