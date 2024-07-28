Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,140 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,727. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

