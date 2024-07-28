Gearbox Protocol Trading 1% Lower This Week (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $6.93 million and $569,346.55 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,462,011,522.789126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00926093 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $557,256.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

