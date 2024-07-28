Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

GNE stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $456.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

