Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. JMP Securities increased their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2,189.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,184 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620,472 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

