Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $162.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 92.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 241,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

