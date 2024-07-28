Gibson Energy (GEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.09 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

