Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stake Lowered by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 69.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 490,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,606. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

