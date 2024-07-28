Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. 12,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

