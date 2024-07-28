Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $164.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.16.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
