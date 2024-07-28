Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Up 137.5% in July

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GHIXW remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. Gores Holdings IX has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

