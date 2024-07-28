Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,580 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.33. 13,945,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,204,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

