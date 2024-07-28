GXChain Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.63 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000454 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

