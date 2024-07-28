HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

