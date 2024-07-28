Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,701 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 172.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 3,190,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

