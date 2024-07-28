HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.78. 1,215,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,664. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $356.30. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

