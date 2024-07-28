HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $53,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.78. 1,215,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $356.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.72.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

