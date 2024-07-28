H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.28% of H&E Equipment Services worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Busey Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 194,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.