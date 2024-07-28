Head to Head Comparison: Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corpay and Edgio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Corpay alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 1 2 8 0 2.64 Edgio 0 2 0 0 2.00

Corpay currently has a consensus target price of $333.91, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Edgio has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.20%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Corpay.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.29% 36.97% 7.72% Edgio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corpay and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Corpay and Edgio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion 5.46 $981.89 million $13.44 21.74 Edgio $338.60 million 0.18 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.41

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Corpay has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corpay beats Edgio on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.