Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ HTIBP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. 263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.44.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.