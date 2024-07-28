Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.770-1.810 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DOC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,948,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 342.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

