Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $55,623,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 329,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $11,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 86,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

