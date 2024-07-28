HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

Institutional Trading of HEICO

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP increased its stake in HEICO by 154.3% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 98,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at $234.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.65. HEICO has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $237.45.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

