Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 760,554 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 738,594 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 564,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $15,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 3,217,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

