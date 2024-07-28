Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.08 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.23 million and approximately $15,934.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00006013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,756.32 or 1.00056655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09264887 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,898.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

