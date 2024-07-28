Hermez Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,847.23 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00006083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.47 million and $8,847.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,053.25 or 1.00037109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07514764 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $18,331.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.