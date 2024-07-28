HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $210,130.19 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048428 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $206,946.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

