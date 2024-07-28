Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $30.62 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 163.93%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.