Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 1,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,525. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

