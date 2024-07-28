Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q3 guidance at $0.98-$1.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.02-$4.12 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

