holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. holoride has a market cap of $3.09 million and $68,407.99 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00367822 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47,254.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

