Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

