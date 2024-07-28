Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. 7,452,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,457. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

