Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.05-10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.1-39.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.74 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

