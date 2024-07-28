Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPX Technologies by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.40. 373,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.39. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

